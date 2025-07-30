  1. Clothing
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Camo Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Camo Cargo Trousers
749,95 kr.
Nike ACG 'Black Iguana'
Nike ACG 'Black Iguana' Men's 2-in-1 Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Black Iguana'
Men's 2-in-1 Trousers
1.099 kr.
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's High-Waisted Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's High-Waisted Loose Open-Hem Trousers
529,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's UV Protection Repel Hiking Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Women's UV Protection Repel Hiking Trousers
1.099 kr.
Jordan Sport Classic
Jordan Sport Classic Men's Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport Classic
Men's Trousers
529,95 kr.
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
599,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
749,95 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
549,95 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's UV Hiking Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Men's UV Hiking Trousers
849,95 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
799,95 kr.
Nike Tour Repel Flex
Nike Tour Repel Flex Men's Slim Golf Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tour Repel Flex
Men's Slim Golf Trousers
679,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Woven Cargo Trousers
649,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Trousers
1.149 kr.
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
449,95 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Men's Nike Football Hooded Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Men's Nike Football Hooded Woven Tracksuit
1.049 kr.
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Repel Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Total 90
Men's Repel Football Tracksuit Bottoms
679,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Tunnel Trousers
Jordan Sport
Women's Tunnel Trousers
979,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Trousers
799,90 kr.
Nike Dri-FIT Multi
Nike Dri-FIT Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
349,95 kr.
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Utility Trousers
Jordan Flight
Men's Utility Trousers
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
649,90 kr.
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Men's Golf Trousers
529,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Draft Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Draft Trousers
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
449,90 kr.

Nike woven trousers: comfort and style all year round

When active days call, throw on a pair of our woven trousers. We craft our designs from durable materials that are made to withstand everything from challenging hikes to long commutes. For a classic look, we've got canvas chinos with a straight-leg cut and relaxed fit that's designed to feel comfy around the back and thighs. The tough fabric is both lightweight and breathable, so you can stay cool even when you're pushing hard.


Want woven trousers that do it all? Look out for our cargo styles with a zip-off design. When the temperature rises, you can convert them into shorts. Meanwhile, multiple pockets offer trail-ready storage. Heading to the track? You'll love our lightweight, sweat-wicking options—perfect for warming up and cooling down. Vents on the calves offer breathability, while encased elastic on the cuffs helps keep trousers in place when you hit your stride.


When it comes to smashing your goals, we know comfort is key. That's why we craft our woven tights and trousers with pro technology. Take our innovative Nike Dri-FIT, for example. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric, so it can dry fast, keeping you comfortable. Meanwhile, styles featuring UV-blocking fabric help keep you protected in the outdoors. These woven trousers offer UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. Heading off on an adventure? Opt for designs with water-repellent fabric that'll keep you moving in all kinds of conditions.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose woven trousers and tights with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.