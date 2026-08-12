Women's Summer Clothes & Apparel

(195)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
799,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
479,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
649,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
679,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
879,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate T-Shirt
Nike SB
Skate T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
249,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate T-Shirt
Nike SB
Skate T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Tube Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Tube Top
299,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
239,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
28% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
29% off
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
399,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tank Top
29% off
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
28% off
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Skirt
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Bubble Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Bubble Skirt
25% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
22% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
479,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
249,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Women's Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Tank Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
219,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
679,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
279,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Jersey Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt
549,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Zenvy
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
749,90 kr.
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
28% off
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Pleated Skirt
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Bubble Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Bubble Skirt
25% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
22% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
479,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
249,90 kr.
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Women's Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
349,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Tank Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
219,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
679,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
279,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Jersey Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt
549,90 kr.
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Zenvy
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
749,90 kr.

Summer clothes for women: tackle the heat with confidence

When the warm weather arrives, take full advantage in our lightweight and breathable women's summer apparel. Whether you're training outside or beating the heat at the gym, we've got workout wear for almost any challenge. Explore airy clothing that gives you a breezy feel, no matter how high the temperature gets. Plus, with a wide range of colours and shapes, you'll find something to suit you.


Warm-weather ready


The smart materials in our summer clothes for women are designed to keep you playing your best—even in balmy weather. Soft textures and lightweight fabrics give you a barely-there feel, so there's nothing weighing you down. We engineer our materials with stretch as standard to ensure you can bend, twist and lunge in all directions. Want added support? Our compressive styles hug your muscles to guard against injury, as well as making sure your sportswear stays in place as you move. Meanwhile, flat-lock seams work to prevent irritation on your skin, so you can train for longer.


Technology that keeps you cool


Ready to work up a sweat? Thanks to clever Nike Dri-FIT technology, you'll stay cool and dry no matter how intense things get. This innovative material works to draw moisture away from your skin and disperse it across the fabric. From there, it can evaporate faster, so you stay comfortable. We take this to the max with Nike Dri-FIT ADV, levelling the system up with the most in-depth athlete insights and sport science research. We're talking body-mapped engineering, innovative construction and functional design features—all tailored to give you the best experience.


Breathable cuts


You can move freely in our women's summer clothes thanks to styles and shapes specially crafted for warm conditions. Think sleeveless vests, airy shorts and cropped T-shirts. Loose fits allow air to circulate naturally for a comfy feel, while stretchy waistbands and drawcords help you get the perfect fit. In changeable weather, zip-up hoodies are easy to throw on or off as needed. You'll also find feather-light mid-layers with long sleeves that protect your skin from the sun.


Styles for all challenges


No matter what the season holds, our women's summer clothing is ready for it. For high-intensity workouts, we've got supportive sports bras with moulded cups and adjustable straps. Heading to the yoga studio? Browse soft leggings ideal for helping you find inner peace. When the football pitch calls, you can rep your favourite team in a matching strip with swatch-perfect colours and an embroidered crest. The iconic Nike Swoosh appears across our collection, providing a premium pop.


Our next challenge


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose women's summer apparel with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.