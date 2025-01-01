  1. Clothing
Tops for summer: beat the heat

Stay cool, dry and fresh in our summer tops that are ready to work as hard as you do. Move with complete confidence in roomy and breathable designs that allow you to push your limits, even when the temperature is rising. You'll find a variety of silhouettes, including classic vests and tank tops you'll reach for during the warmer months. When it comes to colour, we've got something for just about everyone—there's classic black, along with earthy neutrals and bold brights that capture the spirit of summer.


Don't break a sweat


You need a top that won't weigh you down. Discover Nike summer T-shirts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This smart fabric moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, so you'll stay dry and comfortable—no matter how hard you're pushing. Plus, look out for embroidered underarm eyelets that increase ventilation and keep you cool in the areas you need it the most.


Performance-ready materials


Focus on your workout without distractions. For a super-light feel, choose tops for summer crafted from seersucker material. It's ideal for warmer weather and has a soft, lightweight texture that helps to keep your temperature down. Meanwhile, if ventilation is your top priority, pick a mesh vest that provides all the airflow you need. Fans of cotton can opt for soft and lightweight everyday options, along with heavyweight alternatives that have a thicker feel—making them perfect for cooler evening workouts.


Unrestricted flexibility


Enjoy total freedom of movement, no matter what challenge you're tackling. Our range includes summer T-shirts with underarm gussets that increase mobility, so you can stretch without thinking twice. Want the laid-back look? Pick a slouchy style with an oversized fit. Dropped shoulders and extra room through the body create the ultimate relaxed silhouette, while drop-tail hems provide extra coverage at the back. For a barely-there feel, go with a cropped, body-skimming style that gives a streamlined appearance.


Easy adaptability


Find summer tops that are as versatile as you. A reversible shirt is a warm-weather workout staple, giving you two looks in one. Classic-fit T-shirts have a timeless feel that can easily be layered up or down, so you're ready for any temperature. If you'd like to make layering even easier, be sure to choose a form-fitting shape. Whichever style you pick, our minimal seams limit chafing, so you can concentrate on giving your best without interruptions.


Be part of our journey


To take care of the planet, every one of us needs to play our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike summer tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. We're not at our goal yet, but we're well on our way.