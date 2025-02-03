  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Plus Size Trousers & Tights

Tights & Leggings
Gender 
(0)
Women
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Running
Training & Gym
Yoga
American Football
Baseball
Athletics
Walking
Volleyball
Dance
Cheerleading
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Nike Pro 365
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
349,95 kr.
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Plus Size)
399,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Classics
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Classics
Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings (Plus Size)
329,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Classic
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
329,95 kr.
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
899,95 kr.
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
Nike Fast
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings (Plus Size)
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
undefined undefined
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers (Plus Size)
549,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
499,95 kr.
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
799,95 kr.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
499,95 kr.
Nike Therma-FIT One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Joggers (Plus Size)
599,95 kr.