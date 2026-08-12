  1. Football
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Tops & T-Shirts

Older Kids Football Tops & T-Shirts

(192)
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
149,90 kr.
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
189,90 kr.
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' Nike Football T-shirt
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' Nike Football T-shirt
189,90 kr.
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
479,90 kr.
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
189,90 kr.
Inter Milan Home
Inter Milan Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
479,90 kr.
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
239,90 kr.
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.049 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
F.C. Barcelona
F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
479,90 kr.
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
219,90 kr.
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
189,90 kr.
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.
England National Team 2026 Match Away
England National Team 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
149,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
679,90 kr.
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
479,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
199,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Match Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Match Night Edition Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Match Night Edition
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
979,90 kr.
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.049 kr.
Brazil 2026 Match Away
Brazil 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Jordan Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Jordan Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.049 kr.
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
479,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Third
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
399,90 kr.
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
379,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
149,90 kr.
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Turkey 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
279,90 kr.
Türkiye 2026 Stadium Away
Türkiye 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Türkiye 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
149,90 kr.
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
France National Team 2026 Match Away
France National Team 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shirt
379,90 kr.
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Older Kids' Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Older Kids' Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
1.049 kr.
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Drill Top
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Drill Top Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Drill Top
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
379,90 kr.
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
449,90 kr.
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
399,90 kr.
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
649,90 kr.
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
649,90 kr.
England
England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
England
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
189,90 kr.
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
599,95 kr.