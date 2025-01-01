  1. Shoes
High Top Studs & Spikes(59)

Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé' FG High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
FG High-Top Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
699,90 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Sam Kerr'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Sam Kerr' Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Sam Kerr'
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
599,95 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite FG High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
FG High-Top Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Just In
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike United Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Just In
Nike United Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
749,90 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Just In
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
599,90 kr.
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
749,90 kr.
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
599,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
549,90 kr.
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Golf Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
779,95 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
699,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8 Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
599,95 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Sam Kerr'
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Sam Kerr' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Sam Kerr'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
599,95 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
449,95 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro AG-Pro High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
AG-Pro High-Top Football Boot
1.249 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
599,90 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
1.249 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
549,95 kr.
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Club
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Club Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Club
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
449,95 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' MG High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
MG High-Top Football Boot
749,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
549,90 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
749,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Multi-ground Football Boot
529,90 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
2.099 kr.
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.299 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite "EA SPORTS FC"
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite "EA SPORTS FC" Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite "EA SPORTS FC"
Firm-Ground Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
549,90 kr.
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
1.399 kr.
Nike United Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Nike United Phantom Luna 2 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike United Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
2.349 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
1.249 kr.
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
2.149 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' AG High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' AG High-Top Football Boot
599,90 kr.
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro "Kylian Mbappé" Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro "Kylian Mbappé"
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
1.349 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
449,95 kr.