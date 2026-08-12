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  2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Winter Wear Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
549,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
329,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
+2
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
979,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
299,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
599,90 kr.
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
1.499 kr.
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Crew
699,90 kr.
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
649,90 kr.
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Pullover Hoodie
749,90 kr.
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
799,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
699,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
649,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
879,90 kr.
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Quarter-Zip Top
679,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
679,90 kr.