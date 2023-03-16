Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Baby Girl Clothing

      Kids 
      (1)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–6M) 3-Piece Set
      Nike
      Baby (0–6M) 3-Piece Set
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Away Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Away
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      499,95 kr.
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike
      Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Jordan
      Jordan Baby (3–6M) Air Comic Bodysuit Set (3-Pack)
      Jordan
      Baby (3–6M) Air Comic Bodysuit Set (3-Pack)
      299,95 kr.
      Brasil 2022/23 Home
      Brasil 2022/23 Home Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brasil 2022/23 Home
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Track Pack Sherpa Overalls
      Nike Track Pack Sherpa Overalls Baby (3–⁠6M) Overalls
      Nike Track Pack Sherpa Overalls
      Baby (3–⁠6M) Overalls
      299,95 kr.
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Toddler Hoodie and Trousers Set
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Toddler Hoodie and Trousers Set
      629,95 kr.
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      479,95 kr.
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home Baby Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      Baby Nike Football Kit
      499,95 kr.
      Nike
      Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Trousers Set
      Nike
      Baby (12–24M) Crew and Trousers Set
      299,95 kr.
      Nike
      Nike Toddler Tracksuit
      Nike
      Toddler Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away
      Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Baby Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Baby Football Kit
      499,95 kr.
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      499,95 kr.
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third
      Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      499,95 kr.
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–6M) 3-Piece Set
      Nike
      Baby (0–6M) 3-Piece Set
      189,95 kr.
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Baby & Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Baby & Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Nike
      Nike Baby 3-Piece Box Set
      Nike
      Baby 3-Piece Box Set
      Nike Spot On 3-Piece Box Set
      Nike Spot On 3-Piece Box Set Baby (3–6M) Set
      Nike Spot On 3-Piece Box Set
      Baby (3–6M) Set
      249,95 kr.
      Related Categories

      Baby Girls' Clothing

      Find the perfect fashion fit for your little one with baby girls’ clothing from Nike. Get her ready to attack her workout with you or her every day play in baby girl printed capris or two-piece legging set. Choose from three-piece body suit sets, two-piece fleece ensembles, tops and shorts to keep your young athlete moving in style and comfort. Select from a variety of colours from the Nike baby girl clothes collection. It is never too early to begin accessorizing and your baby girl will be the sports trendsetter with a variety of matching tops, socks and hats.

      Gear up the little sports fan in your life and coordinate her sportswear look this summer with baby girls' clothes paired with the latest Nike baby girls' shoes or sandals. Baby girl apparel provides optimal movement for those little ones transitioning from crawling to walking. Discover the newest designs and colours of baby girl shoes to find a pair your young team member will love. Allow your little one's creativity to shine through by customising a new pair of girls' shoes with NIKEiD. Explore the entire Nike baby collection to find the latest selection of styles for boys and girls.