Nike
Younger Kids' Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt
Klarna Available at checkout.
Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard fit T-shirt has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: JA3219-010
Nike
Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard fit T-shirt has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.
Product Details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: JA3219-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size 6 and is 3'7" (109cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size 6 and is 4'4" (131cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike.
Nike