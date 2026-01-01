Nike
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Full-Zip and Trousers Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
Dress your kiddo in this performance tracksuit, which is made of woven fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help them stay cool and dry while they play. The hooded jacket has a full-zip closure and handy side-seam pockets, and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. Style this set with any Nike Dri-FIT tank top or T-shirt for a complete look designed for movement.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: JA3410-010
Nike
Dress your kiddo in this performance tracksuit, which is made of woven fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help them stay cool and dry while they play. The hooded jacket has a full-zip closure and handy side-seam pockets, and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. Style this set with any Nike Dri-FIT tank top or T-shirt for a complete look designed for movement.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: JA3410-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size 6 and is 3'12" (121cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size 6 and is 3'11" (119cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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