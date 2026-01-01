Nike
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Quarter-Zip Top and Trousers Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
Effortlessly prepare your kid to get in the zone with this coordinated two-piece tracksuit, which is made of fabrics enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help little athletes stay cool and dry while they play. The pullover top has a quarter-zip closure for easy dressing and layering, it features reflective accents and the thumbhole cuffs add a modern touch. The trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, pockets provide spots to stash small items and the tapered legs have zip-closure cuffs.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IU5336-010
Nike
Effortlessly prepare your kid to get in the zone with this coordinated two-piece tracksuit, which is made of fabrics enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help little athletes stay cool and dry while they play. The pullover top has a quarter-zip closure for easy dressing and layering, it features reflective accents and the thumbhole cuffs add a modern touch. The trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, pockets provide spots to stash small items and the tapered legs have zip-closure cuffs.
Product Details
- Top: 55% recycled polyester/45% polyester. Pants: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IU5336-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 4 and is 3′6″ (107cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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