Nike
Younger Kids' Crew and Printed Leggings Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and the matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.
- Colour Shown: Pink Rise
- Style: IZ7495-621
Nike
Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and the matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.
Product Details
- Top: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Rise
- Style: IZ7495-621
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′11″ (119cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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