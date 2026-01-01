Nike
Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
Kids can complement their Nike jacket, fit or kicks with this two-piece accessory set. The cuffed beanie is made from super-soft cashmere-like acrylic yarns that feel super cosy, and the matching gloves are made from stretchy yarns for a comfy fit that will help keep small hands toasty.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: FV2830-010
Nike
Kids can complement their Nike jacket, fit or kicks with this two-piece accessory set. The cuffed beanie is made from super-soft cashmere-like acrylic yarns that feel super cosy, and the matching gloves are made from stretchy yarns for a comfy fit that will help keep small hands toasty.
Product Details
- Hat: 100% acrylic; Gloves: 82% acrylic/17% polyester/1% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: FV2830-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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