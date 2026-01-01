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Nike Training Mat (5 mm) - Black/Black/White

Nike

Training Mat (5 mm)

479,90 kr.
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IQ6085-091

Nike

479,90 kr.

This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.

Product Details

  • 80% polyvinyl butyral/20% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IQ6085-091

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Training Mat (5 mm)

    Nike

    479,90 kr.

    Complete the look

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