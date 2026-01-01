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Nike
Training Mat (5 mm)
479,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IQ6085-091
Nike
479,90 kr.
This ultralightweight training mat features a durable top layer and a supportive foam base for lasting comfort, no matter where you train.
Product Details
- 80% polyvinyl butyral/20% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IQ6085-091
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike
479,90 kr.