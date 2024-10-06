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Nike Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set - Black

Nike

Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

349,90 kr.
Black
Dark Grey Heather
Cannon
Bright Spruce
Linen
Football Blue
Midnight Navy

Klarna Available at checkout.

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FZ1860-010

Nike

349,90 kr.

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FZ1860-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 36—48M and is 3'2" (97cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Comfortable & Nice looking

    Mert290529508

    I bought the purple one for my 3 years old daughter. It is comfortable and looks great.

Nike Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

Nike

349,90 kr.

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