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Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set - Light Thistle/White

Nike Swim Effortless Essential

Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set

329,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

Summer fun starts with this fully lined bikini set. The classic triangle bikini top is pool party ready with adjustable straps and the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and full-bottom coverage.


  • Colour Shown: Light Thistle/White
  • Style: IQ7790-569

Nike Swim Effortless Essential

329,90 kr.

Summer fun starts with this fully lined bikini set. The classic triangle bikini top is pool party ready with adjustable straps and the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and full-bottom coverage.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
  • HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY.
  • AFTER EACH WEAR.
  • NON-CHLORINE BLEACH.
  • LINE DRY.
  • DO NOT IRON.
  • DO NOT DRY-CLEAN.
  • DO NOT STORE WET.
  • Colour Shown: Light Thistle/White
  • Style: IQ7790-569

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • SUPER 👍

    KRZYSZTOF309225f8431645e8b714e4e850ac6937

    SUPER SUPER SUPER SUPER SUPER SUPER 👍👍👍

Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set

Nike Swim Effortless Essential

329,90 kr.

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