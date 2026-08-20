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Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan - Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift

Nike Sportswear Club

Older Kids' Cardigan

399,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

A cardigan says classy, but sporty. Elevated yet relaxed. Made with french terry fabric, our button up sweater is a comfy staple you can wear to take any outfit to the next level and still stay comfortable.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
  • Style: IM5082-010

Nike Sportswear Club

399,90 kr.

A cardigan says classy, but sporty. Elevated yet relaxed. Made with french terry fabric, our button up sweater is a comfy staple you can wear to take any outfit to the next level and still stay comfortable.

Benefits

  • Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.
  • Designed with a loose fit for a relaxed silhouette and easy layering.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Nike and Swoosh logos
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
  • Style: IM5082-010

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size M and is 4'9" (145cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan

    Nike Sportswear Club

    399,90 kr.