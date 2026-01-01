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Nike Refuel
Locking-Lid Bottle (946ml approx.)
189,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Keep your hydration game on lock. This bottle's squeezable design allows for fast water flow for easier drinking. The flip-top lid easily locks into place and has a leakproof valve to help avoid spills.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
- Style: IR8566-069
Nike Refuel
189,90 kr.
Keep your hydration game on lock. This bottle's squeezable design allows for fast water flow for easier drinking. The flip-top lid easily locks into place and has a leakproof valve to help avoid spills.
Product Details
- 63.23% low-density polyethylene/18.71% polypropylene/9.94% thermoplastic elastomer/6.05% acrylonitrile butadiene styrene/1.21% silicone/0.86% stainless steel
- Foldable handle
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
- Style: IR8566-069
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Refuel
189,90 kr.