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Nike
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie
699,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.
- Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
- Style: IU3945-063
Nike
699,90 kr.
Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.
Benefits
- Oversized fit is designed to feel extra roomy through the body.
- Double-layer hood construction adds soft structure.
Product details
- Graphics on front and back
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
- Style: IU3945-063
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike
699,90 kr.