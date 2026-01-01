Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
Klarna Available at checkout.
Taking cues from that classic MJ cut-off hoodie look, this top's got a loose fit through the chest with just the right amount of room. It's made of cosy fleece that's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside, while a satin-lined hood helps lock in your hair's natural moisture to reduce frizz and prevent breakage.
- Colour Shown: Black/Deep Royal/University Red
- Style: IM6961-010
Jordan Flight Fleece
Taking cues from that classic MJ cut-off hoodie look, this top's got a loose fit through the chest with just the right amount of room. It's made of cosy fleece that's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside, while a satin-lined hood helps lock in your hair's natural moisture to reduce frizz and prevent breakage.
Product Details
- Pockets
- Satin-lined hood
- Body: 90% cotton/10% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% polyester Hood lining: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Deep Royal/University Red
- Style: IM6961-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Jordan Flight Fleece