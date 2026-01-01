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Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie - Black/Deep Royal/University Red

Jordan Flight Fleece

Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie

679,90 kr.
Black/Deep Royal/University Red
Pearl White/Deep Royal/Sail
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Taking cues from that classic MJ cut-off hoodie look, this top's got a loose fit through the chest with just the right amount of room. It's made of cosy fleece that's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside, while a satin-lined hood helps lock in your hair's natural moisture to reduce frizz and prevent breakage.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Deep Royal/University Red
  • Style: IM6961-010

Jordan Flight Fleece

679,90 kr.

Taking cues from that classic MJ cut-off hoodie look, this top's got a loose fit through the chest with just the right amount of room. It's made of cosy fleece that's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside, while a satin-lined hood helps lock in your hair's natural moisture to reduce frizz and prevent breakage.

Product Details

  • Pockets
  • Satin-lined hood
  • Body: 90% cotton/10% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% polyester Hood lining: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Deep Royal/University Red
  • Style: IM6961-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie

    Jordan Flight Fleece

    679,90 kr.

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