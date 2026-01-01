Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
Klarna Available at checkout.
Whether you're headed to the gym, the job or an overnight trip, get in the zone with this duffel bag. Place small valuables like jewellery, your phone or passport in one of the hidden velvet-lined pockets on the front while the handles and removable strap create versatile wear and carry options.
- Colour Shown: Black/Gym Red
- Style: IU9040-010
Jordan
Whether you're headed to the gym, the job or an overnight trip, get in the zone with this duffel bag. Place small valuables like jewellery, your phone or passport in one of the hidden velvet-lined pockets on the front while the handles and removable strap create versatile wear and carry options.
Product Details
- 26cm H x 54.5cm L x 33cm D (approx.). Strap length: 129.5cm (longest), 80.5cm (shortest) (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Gym Red
- Style: IU9040-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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