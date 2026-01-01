Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
This 2-piece set is an easy way to dress little ones for fun. The hoodie is made of soft fleece for lightweight warmth, has slightly dropped shoulders create a relaxed fit, the full-zip closure makes layering easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit they can play freely in. Pair with any Nike tank or tee for a completed look.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: FZ1867-010
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
This 2-piece set is an easy way to dress little ones for fun. The hoodie is made of soft fleece for lightweight warmth, has slightly dropped shoulders create a relaxed fit, the full-zip closure makes layering easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit they can play freely in. Pair with any Nike tank or tee for a completed look.
Benefits
Both pieces can be worn separately with pieces already in your child's wardrobe.
Product Details
- 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
- Machine Wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: FZ1867-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 6 and is 4'5" (135cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Full-Zip Club Set