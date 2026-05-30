Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Guido370997321
Ottimo prodotto veramente comodi
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Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Basketball graphics add a luxe, hoops finish.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Basketball graphics add a luxe, hoops finish.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Guido370997321
Ottimo prodotto veramente comodi
Nike Everyday Elevated