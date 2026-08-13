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Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

149,90 kr.
Multi-Colour
Multi-Colour
Multi-Colour
Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IM7949-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

149,90 kr.

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 67% cotton/30% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IM7949-901

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

3.2 stars

  • Quality at a fair price

    Denis650120353

    Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price

  • RafałB465688250

    2/5. The socks are comfortable and the material is decent for the price. However, the quality control is disappointing—one sock has a badly embroidered Nike logo that looks defective (see photo). Overall okay, but I expected better from Nike

  • Good Socks

    Kathy99600056

    Fix's my husband perfect. He kept getting the 12 which was not his size so they wouldn't last. These fit great and there's still room in them so he shouldn't have a problem. These make it easier to find the matches. lol.

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

149,90 kr.

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