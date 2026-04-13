England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers

Yoni834533243
I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
England Tech Fleece
Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Yoni834533243
I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.
georges616954792
Top quality and highly recommend it.
England Tech Fleece