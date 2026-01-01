Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, this tracksuit ensures that you train in comfort. A replica of what the pros wear, this has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
- Style: IB5487-486
England Strike
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, this tracksuit ensures that you train in comfort. A replica of what the pros wear, this has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
- Style: IB5487-486
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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England Strike