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England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt - Work Blue

England

Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

189,90 kr.
Work Blue
Obsidian

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue
  • Style: IQ2187-486

England

189,90 kr.

Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue
  • Style: IQ2187-486

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′6″ (137cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

    England

    189,90 kr.

    Complete the look

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