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England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
379,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7846-410
England Club
379,90 kr.
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Front pocket
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7846-410
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Club
379,90 kr.