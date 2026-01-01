Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
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This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Keepers deserve their time in the light. So consider this their Walk of Fame. A collection that's handing out stars to every shot-blocker with the guts to get between the posts. Gear up like your country's goalkeeper in this England replica shirt.
- Colour Shown: Astronomy Blue/Black/White
- Style: IB5124-489
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Keepers deserve their time in the light. So consider this their Walk of Fame. A collection that's handing out stars to every shot-blocker with the guts to get between the posts. Gear up like your country's goalkeeper in this England replica shirt.
Stay Dry
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Modelled after the pros
Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.
Product Details
- Replica design
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Astronomy Blue/Black/White
- Style: IB5124-489
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′6″ (137cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper