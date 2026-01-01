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England 2026/27 Nike Skills Ball - White/Obsidian

England 2026/27

Nike Skills Ball

149,90 kr.

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When you want to fine-tune your footwork, this ball's smaller size makes it ideal for practising your skills and becoming more confident on the ball.


  • Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
  • Style: IQ7542-100

England 2026/27

149,90 kr.

When you want to fine-tune your footwork, this ball's smaller size makes it ideal for practising your skills and becoming more confident on the ball.

Benefits

Size 1 ball is perfect for skill development for all ages.

Product Details

  • Machine-stitched textured casing optimises shape, feel and durability, rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.
  • 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
  • Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
  • Style: IQ7542-100

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    England 2026/27 Nike Skills Ball

    England 2026/27

    149,90 kr.

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