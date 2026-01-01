image 1 of 2
England 2026/27
Nike Skills Ball
149,90 kr.
Sold Out:
This product is currently unavailable
When you want to fine-tune your footwork, this ball's smaller size makes it ideal for practising your skills and becoming more confident on the ball.
- Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
- Style: IQ7542-100
England 2026/27
149,90 kr.
When you want to fine-tune your footwork, this ball's smaller size makes it ideal for practising your skills and becoming more confident on the ball.
Benefits
Size 1 ball is perfect for skill development for all ages.
Product Details
- Machine-stitched textured casing optimises shape, feel and durability, rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.
- 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
- Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
- Style: IQ7542-100
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the England 2026/27.
England 2026/27
149,90 kr.