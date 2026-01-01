England 2026/27 Academy Ball
Nike Academy Ball
Klarna Available at checkout.
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
- Colour Shown: White/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
- Style: IQ7563-100
England 2026/27 Academy Ball
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
Benefits
Nike Aerowsculpt technology uses moulded grooves to disrupt airflow across the ball for less drag and more stable flight.
Product Details
- Textured casing has a consistent touch when passing, shooting and dribbling. Rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Colour Shown: White/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
- Style: IQ7563-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England 2026/27 Academy Ball