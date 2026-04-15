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Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand) - Pearl White/Pearl White/Black

Nike Dura Feel 10

Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)

119,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back of the hand that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
  • Style: DR5137-284

Nike Dura Feel 10

119,90 kr.

The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back of the hand that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.

Benefits

  • Perforations on the fingers and thumb help optimise airflow to keep your hand cool.
  • An angled tab closure lets you customise the fit.

Product details

  • Palm: 60% PU leather/30% polyester/10% nylon. Back: 50% PU leather/45% polyester/5% elastane. Other: 40% polyester/32% PU leather/18% nylon/10% elastane.
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
  • Style: DR5137-284

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

3.6 stars

  • Luva sintética golf

    ritap238325579

    Boa tamanho certo

  • Mislead

    kyler401860166

    It is a female glove, which is not stated anywhere. Ended up giving the glove away and buying a new one from the pro shop over my holiday.

  • FEMALE GOLF GLOVE!

    Baljit

    THIS IS A FEMALE GOLF GLOVE! it doesn’t say that anywhere when ordering so watch out! Nike please make it clear on the website and during sizing options that this is a female glove.

Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)

Nike Dura Feel 10

119,90 kr.

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