Nike Dura Feel 10
Golf Glove (Left Regular) (Three Pack)
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.
- Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
- Style: IO1741-284
Nike Dura Feel 10
The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.
Benefits
- Premium synthetic-leather palm and thumb, for a consistent grip on your club and control of your swing.
- Stretch fabric on the back allows you to move naturally.
Product Details
- Palm: 60% PU leather/30% polyester/10% nylon. Back: 50% PU leather/45% polyester/5% elastane. Other: 40% polyester/32% PU leather/18% nylon/10% elastane.
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
- Style: IO1741-284
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Dura Feel 10