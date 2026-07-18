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Highly Rated
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap - White/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club

Unstructured Tennis Cap

239,90 kr.
White/Black
Black/White
Old Royal/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

On the tennis courts to beyond, take up your favourite workouts in the Nike Club Cap. This unstructured mid-depth cap has advanced sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel fresh all match long. Plus, it's super-breathable for when the action heats up. We also shortened the AeroBill to prevent any distractions when you're ready to serve up that next ace.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FB5598-100

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club

239,90 kr.

On the tennis courts to beyond, take up your favourite workouts in the Nike Club Cap. This unstructured mid-depth cap has advanced sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel fresh all match long. Plus, it's super-breathable for when the action heats up. We also shortened the AeroBill to prevent any distractions when you're ready to serve up that next ace.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Smooth, lightweight fabric has plenty of stretch for the perfect fit.
  • Perforations on the crown and sweatband provide extra breathability.
  • Hook-and-loop back strap lets you easily adjust the fit.

Product details

  • Body: 90% polyester/10% elastane. Underbill: 100% polyester. Sweatband: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Front Panel Lining: 90% polyester/10% elastane.
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FB5598-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (38)

4.3 stars

  • Cappellino baseball di ottima qualità.

    ENRICOR15236428

    Comprato per giocarci a tennis ma si può portare tutti i giorni. È bello, comodo, leggero e traspirante. Ottimo prodotto.

  • Comfortable to wear

    John422290444

    Nice comfortable cap, perfect for our warmer weather.

  • Super

    michelam529024665

    Meraviglioso nella vestibiàita, confort e tessuto

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club

239,90 kr.

Complete the look

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