Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap

Cappellino baseball di ottima qualità.
ENRICOR15236428
Comprato per giocarci a tennis ma si può portare tutti i giorni. È bello, comodo, leggero e traspirante. Ottimo prodotto.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
On the tennis courts to beyond, take up your favourite workouts in the Nike Club Cap. This unstructured mid-depth cap has advanced sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel fresh all match long. Plus, it's super-breathable for when the action heats up. We also shortened the AeroBill to prevent any distractions when you're ready to serve up that next ace.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
On the tennis courts to beyond, take up your favourite workouts in the Nike Club Cap. This unstructured mid-depth cap has advanced sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel fresh all match long. Plus, it's super-breathable for when the action heats up. We also shortened the AeroBill to prevent any distractions when you're ready to serve up that next ace.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Cappellino baseball di ottima qualità.
ENRICOR15236428
Comprato per giocarci a tennis ma si può portare tutti i giorni. È bello, comodo, leggero e traspirante. Ottimo prodotto.
Comfortable to wear
John422290444
Nice comfortable cap, perfect for our warmer weather.
Super
michelam529024665
Meraviglioso nella vestibiàita, confort e tessuto
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club