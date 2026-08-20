Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe

Francescag244622936
Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Nike Downshifter 14
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
Francescag244622936
Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.
Comfortable & Cute
jenniferl188847864
Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:
Shifting into Comfort with Style
PattyJ63040340
My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.
Nike Downshifter 14
Engineered For
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm