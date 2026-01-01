Nike Diamond Standout MCS Baseball Boots

Nike Diamond Standout MCS

1.149 kr.

Find your fifth gear and keep the pedal to the dirt in the Nike Diamond Standout. Our fastest boot can inflict all sorts of damage on the diamond thanks to a responsive forefoot Air Zoom unit and minimalistic design. It's light, bold and made to help unlock a new level of velocity.

Hit the accelerator

A large forefoot Air Zoom unit provides responsive cushioning for a fast first step.

Make Moves

An all-new split plate offers flexibility and lightweight speed for quick-twitch movements. An external, smaller midfoot plate creates stability for the fastest multidirectional movements.

Comfy Ride

The midsole is made of Cushlon, which delivers all-inning comfort. We lowered the midsole height too, for a more connected feel and faster first step.