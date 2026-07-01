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Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts - Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Crossover

\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

29% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Trying to get your game off? Tie up these 12.7cm (approx.) shorts that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-Fit tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: II4240-010

Nike Crossover

29% off

Trying to get your game off? Tie up these 12.7cm (approx.) shorts that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-Fit tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • Pocket placement: side
  • Pocket type: hand
  • Body: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: II4240-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Σούπερ!!

    Maria684354852

    Πολύ καλή ποιότητα υφάσματος,άνετο και δροσερό για το καλοκαίρι. Το συστήνω!!

Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Nike Crossover

29% off

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