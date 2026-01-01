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Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie - Obsidian/White/University Red

Croatia 2026

Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie

529,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Fleece Pullover Hoodie combines classic style with the soft comfort of fleece.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/University Red
  • Style: IO8649-451

Croatia 2026

529,90 kr.

Fleece Pullover Hoodie combines classic style with the soft comfort of fleece.

Product Details

  • 80–82% cotton/18–20% polyester.
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/University Red
  • Style: IO8649-451

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie

    Croatia 2026

    529,90 kr.

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