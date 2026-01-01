Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Backpack (25L)
Klarna Available at checkout.
This backpack has reflective design details for the modern commuter. It has a separate padded laptop compartment to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pocket on one side fits most large water bottles for ease.
- Colour Shown: Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1281-085
Nike Commute
This backpack has reflective design details for the modern commuter. It has a separate padded laptop compartment to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pocket on one side fits most large water bottles for ease.
Benefits
- Internal sleeve stores a laptop up to 38cm (approx.).
- Padded back panel and adjustable shoulder straps add comfort.
- External zipped pocket provides quick access to small essentials.
- Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.
Product Details
- 30.5cm W x 48.5cm H x 12.5cm D (approx.)
- Reflective design details
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1281-085
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Commute