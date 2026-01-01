Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Klarna Available at checkout.
Our only rule is to break the rules. We took classic country club vibes and turned them on their head with this French terry crew. Soft loops on the outside paired with ribbed accents serve a distressed look. And the fit? Forget tailored – it's loose and comfortable.
- Colour Shown: Sail/Black
- Style: IR0981-133
Nike Club Rules
Our only rule is to break the rules. We took classic country club vibes and turned them on their head with this French terry crew. Soft loops on the outside paired with ribbed accents serve a distressed look. And the fit? Forget tailored – it's loose and comfortable.
Benefits
- Stitched patch letters on the back make a statement.
- Designed with an inside-out feel, French terry fabric is smooth on the inside with soft loops on the outside.
- Adjustable bungee at the hem lets you customise your fit.
- add panel
Product Details
- NikeCourt patch
- Pouch pocket
- Ribbed cuffs
- Body: 88% cotton/12% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane Hood lining: 88% cotton/12% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sail/Black
- Style: IR0981-133
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club Rules