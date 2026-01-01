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Nike Club Men's Tracksuit Bottoms - Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift

Recycled Materials

Nike Club

Men's Tracksuit Bottoms

699,90 kr.
Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
Fir/Phantom/Phantom
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

If you're looking for classic—join the club. These traditional tracksuit bottoms are made with a crisp woven fabric crafted into a straight-leg design with bungees at the hem to let you switch up the look around your shoes.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
  • Style: IQ6278-010

Nike Club

699,90 kr.

If you're looking for classic—join the club. These traditional tracksuit bottoms are made with a crisp woven fabric crafted into a straight-leg design with bungees at the hem to let you switch up the look around your shoes.

Benefits

  • Full-mesh lining offers comfort and breathability.
  • Side panels serve timeless style.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Nike Club script logo
  • Hand pockets
  • Back pocket with snap closure
  • Elastic waistband with drawstring
  • Body: 100% nylon Lining: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sand Drift/Sand Drift
  • Style: IQ6278-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Men's Tracksuit Bottoms

    Nike Club

    699,90 kr.

    Complete the look

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