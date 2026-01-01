image 1 of 6
Nike Club
Men's Straight Stretch Trousers
749,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
If you're looking for classic—join the club. These trousers are crafted with a breathable, stretchy knit fabric that drapes like a woven. Their traditional, relaxed fit has a straight cut throughout leg and open hem to rest around your shoes.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IO3782-451
Nike Club
749,90 kr.
If you're looking for classic—join the club. These trousers are crafted with a breathable, stretchy knit fabric that drapes like a woven. Their traditional, relaxed fit has a straight cut throughout leg and open hem to rest around your shoes.
Product Details
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo
- Hand pockets
- Back drop-in pocket
- Body: 44% cotton/43% polyester/13% elastane. Pocket bags: 87% polyester/13% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IO3782-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Club.
Nike Club
749,90 kr.