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Nike City Knit Scarf - College Grey/Sail

Nike City

Knit Scarf

329,90 kr.
College Grey/Sail
Black/Black
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

Bundle up and beat the chill with this cozy knit scarf.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Sail
  • Style: II5187-043

Nike City

329,90 kr.

Bundle up and beat the chill with this cozy knit scarf.

Product Details

  • 41% polyester/33% viscose/14% nylon/12% acrylic
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Sail
  • Style: II5187-043

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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