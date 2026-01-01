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Nike City
Knit Scarf
329,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Bundle up and beat the chill with this cozy knit scarf.
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Sail
- Style: II5187-043
Nike City
329,90 kr.
Bundle up and beat the chill with this cozy knit scarf.
Product Details
- 41% polyester/33% viscose/14% nylon/12% acrylic
- Hand wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Sail
- Style: II5187-043
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike City
329,90 kr.