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Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
999,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in this Statement Edition MVP Jacket.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite
- Style: IB0022-060
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
999,90 kr.
From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in this Statement Edition MVP Jacket.
Product Details
- Body: 100% nylon Body lining: 100% polyester. Sleeve lining: 100% nylon.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Anthracite
- Style: IB0022-060
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
999,90 kr.