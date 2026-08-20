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Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt - Black

Chicago Bulls Courtside

Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt

27% off

Klarna Available at checkout.

Show your love for the Bulls through every high and low, through the peaks and valleys that come with being a fan in this boxy T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: HV6795-010

Chicago Bulls Courtside

27% off

Show your love for the Bulls through every high and low, through the peaks and valleys that come with being a fan in this boxy T-shirt.

Benefits

Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.

Product Details

  • Loose fit
  • Ribbed neckband
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: HV6795-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt

    Chicago Bulls Courtside

    27% off