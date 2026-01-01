image 1 of 6
Chelsea F.C.
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
- Style: IM1695-426
Chelsea F.C.
219,90 kr.
Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
- Style: IM1695-426
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Chelsea F.C..
Chelsea F.C.
219,90 kr.