Chelsea F.C. Victori One Men's Nike Slides

Ziadf718ec1c59fa41d68720306370144c9f
Comfy and chelsea logo make it more beautiful than the regular ones
Klarna Available at checkout.
From the beach to the stands, these Chelsea F.C. Victori One slides are a must-have for everyday activities. Subtle yet substantial updates like a wider strap and softer foam make lounging easy. Go ahead—enjoy endless comfort for your feet.
Chelsea F.C. Victori One
From the beach to the stands, these Chelsea F.C. Victori One slides are a must-have for everyday activities. Subtle yet substantial updates like a wider strap and softer foam make lounging easy. Go ahead—enjoy endless comfort for your feet.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Ziadf718ec1c59fa41d68720306370144c9f
Comfy and chelsea logo make it more beautiful than the regular ones
Chelsea F.C. Victori One