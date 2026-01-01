Chelsea FC Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts

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Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
649,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep Chelsea F.C. Whatever the temperature.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold
- Style: IQ4964-426
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
649,90 kr.
Our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep Chelsea F.C. Whatever the temperature.
Product Details
- Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold
- Style: IQ4964-426
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
649,90 kr.