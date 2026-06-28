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Brazil Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts - Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold

Recycled Materials

Brazil Strike

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts

349,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a classic, traditional fit works together with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.


  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Style: IB5916-381

Brazil Strike

349,90 kr.

With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a classic, traditional fit works together with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.

Benefits

  • Zipped side pockets let you store your essentials securely.
  • Mesh panels add lightweight breathability.

Product Details

  • Elastic waistband
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Style: IB5916-381

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Axcel707a5968868646318a136e7719883c86

    Fina och sköna, dock lite stora i strl. Tog strl L

Brazil Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts

Brazil Strike

349,90 kr.

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