Brazil Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts

Axcel707a5968868646318a136e7719883c86
Fina och sköna, dock lite stora i strl. Tog strl L
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a classic, traditional fit works together with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Brazil Strike
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a classic, traditional fit works together with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Axcel707a5968868646318a136e7719883c86
Fina och sköna, dock lite stora i strl. Tog strl L
Brazil Strike