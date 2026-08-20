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Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
379,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organised. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4391-010
Nike Brasilia
379,90 kr.
The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organised. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered.
Benefits
- Zipped main compartment secures your training essentials.
- Zipped inner compartment keeps dirty shoes and sweaty clothes separate from your clean gear.
- Coated bottom helps shield your things from bumps, scrapes and spills.
- Outer pockets keep your quick must-haves within reach.
Product Details
- 71cm L x 36cm W x 36cm H approx.
- 95L
- Detachable shoulder strap
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4391-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Brasilia
379,90 kr.